Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Purchase New York Penthouse, Their Second In The Same Building

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend liked their New York penthouse so much they bought another.

The superstar couple just bought their second penthouse in the Nolita neighbourhood for $7.7 million, documents filed with the city show.

Their original home sits over 2,600 square feet on the sixth floor while their new home spans 3,500 square feet on the fifth and the rest of the sixth floor, both with roof top access. Sounds like they could be planning a big renovation to create the ultimate New York home.

The home is located in a revamped 19th-century building with custom windows, 12 ft+ beamed ceilings.

Other features include “a large open kitchen/dining area perfect for entertaining”, a media room and an intricate ironwork staircase which could act as a piece of art itself.

The outdoor area is bigger than most New York homes at around 1500 sq ft of planted terrace including a BBQ space in the outdoor kitchen.

The power couple also owns a home in Beverly Hills, California.