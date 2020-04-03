Giacinto Gorga, Teresa Giudice’s Father, Dead At 76

Teresa Giudice is paying tribute to her father, Giacinto Gorga, who died Friday morning at the age of 76.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star revealed the heartbreaking news in a series of posts shared to social media. The death comes three years after his wife, Antonia Gorga, died at age 66 following a battle with pneumonia.

“My father, my protector, my hero. God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” Teresa captioned a video that featured a montage of family photos. “I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy. You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life.”

“You are the absolute strongest man I know & I know you missed mommy so much but you stayed for us. Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno,” she continued. “Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband. You visited mommy every single day & would go twice for the days you missed while travelling or if you were to sick to go, my silver lining is knowing you’ll be together now. 💕Thank you for showing us all what true love is. Love you Papa Rest In Peace. 🙏🏻❤️😭”

“I love you always. 😭❤️🙏🏻,” she added in another post.