Brooke Baldwin Announces Recovery From The Coronavirus

CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin has fully recovered from the coronavirus.

Earlier his month, the CNN anchor tested positive for the coronavirus, the second on-air personality at the news network to come down with the disease.

In an Instagram post at the time, Baldwin said that her symptoms — a fever, chills and aches — came on suddenly the day before.

She said she’d been social distancing and doing all of the things that medical experts have said to do.

“Still — it got me,” she said.

In a new update on her Instagram, Baldwin announced the a new coronavirus test came back negative, clearing her of the virus.

Baldwin also announced she will be donating her blood plasma, but that first required getting a COVID-19 antibody test.

CNN prime-time host Chris Cuomo also had COVID-19, and did shows remotely from the basement of his home.

Most people who get the coronavirus suffer mild to moderate symptoms and recover. But for some, mostly the elderly and those with underlying conditions, it can be fatal.