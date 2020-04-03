Cardi B Donates 20,000 Vegan Meal-Supplement Drinks To New York City Area Hospitals

Cardi B is doing her part to help the New York City medical staff who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Variety, a rep for Cardi says she donated 20,000 bottles of OWYN, a plant-based, vegan meal-supplement drink, to the New York City-area hospitals and their medical staff and ambulance crews.

The drink is supposed to serve as a quick and filling meal on-the-go.

The generous donation comes just days after Cardi checked into the ER with “real bad” stomach issues, but assured her fans she did not contract COVID-19.

“Honestly, cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for four days, I went to the ER last night,” Cardi wrote to Twitter in a since-deleted tweet. “I’m feeling way better.”

She added, “Hopefully tomorrow I will feel no more pain.”

Cardi herself has yet to comment publicly.