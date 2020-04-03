Katherine McPhee Tap Dances For David Foster But He’s Worried About The Flooring

Katherine McPhee is impressing and worrying David Foster at the same time.

McPhee showed off her tap-dancing skills to her husband as the two adjust to life in self-isolation. Foster filmed his wife’s efforts but expressed concern for the couple’s hardwood flooring.

“She’s ruining our floors,” Foster exclaimed while filming McPhee’s dance routine.

McPhee posted the video to her Instagram and urged followers to “use this quarantine to show off your hidden talents to your significant others.”

If you need more Foster and McPhee in your life, the musical couple host a daily music livestream via Instagram Live.