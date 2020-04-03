Selena Gomez Reveals She Has Bipolar Disorder

Selena Gomez announced on Friday that she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The singer has been open in the past about her struggles with anxiety and her mental health, but while on Miley Cyrus’ “Bright Minded”, Gomez shared a new update.

“Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals… McLean Hospital and I discussed that, after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar and so, when I go to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it and I think people get scared of that,” Gomez told Cyrus when she asked her what her advice is for people who are scared to talk about mental health.

“I’ve seen it and I’ve seen some of it even in my own family where I’m like, what’s going on?” The “Feel Me” singer added, “it’s not known to talk about your mental health.”

She noted that so many people think they “gotta seem cool” instead of admitting they need help.

“When I finally said what I was gonna say, I wanted to know everything about it and it took the fear away,” Gomez said. “When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms and my mom bought me all these different books on thunderstorms, so she’s like, ‘The more that you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not gonna be afraid’ and it completely worked and that’s kind of something that helps me big time.”

Gomez won the 2019 McClean Award in September for her mental health advocacy. During her acceptance speech at the dinner, Gomez spoke about her experiences with mental health: “It felt as though all of my pain, anxiety and fear washed over me all at once, and it was one of the scariest times of my life.”

Fellow artists Demi Lovato and Bebe Rexha have also revealed that they are bipolar.

“I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore,” Rexha tweeted at the time.