Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud Sing Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova’ In Their Bathrooms

Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are not about to let quarantine stop them from collaborating.

Kelly and Yungblud performed a cover of Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova” from their respective bathrooms. The new video follows a recent cover of Paramore’s “Misery Business” by MGK and the pair’s fellow “I Think I’m OKAY” collaborator Travis Barker.

Yungblud leads the vocals, accompanied by the “Rap Devil”‘s own voice and acoustic guitar.

Kelly made waves in the music industry as a hip-hop artist but is bending genres with his upcoming pop-punk rock album Tickets to My Downfall.