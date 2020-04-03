Robert F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter And Her Young Son Missing On Chesapeake Bay, Family Says

A Kennedy family spokesperson confirmed Friday that two missing people last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay Thursday evening are Maeve Kennedy McKean, 41, and her 8-year-old son, Gideon. Kennedy McKean is the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and daughter of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the former Maryland lieutenant governor.
“At this time our family asks for privacy and that everyone keep Maeve and Gideon in their prayers,” said a statement from a family spokesman. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also confirmed their identities at the start of his coronavirus press conference Friday, and said an “intensive search” was underway.
“I reached out to, and spoke with Lieutenant Governor Townsend this morning,” Hogan said. “And, on behalf of the people of Maryland, I expressed our most heartfelt sympathies and prayers to her and to her entire family during this difficult time.”