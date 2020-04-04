Robert F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter And Her Young Son Presumed Dead, Search Called Off

The rescue search for Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her son Gideon has been suspended, with the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and her son presumed dead.

Maeve’s husband, David McKean, shared the news on Facebook Friday, the day after his wife and son went missing after a canoe accident.

“Despite heroic efforts by the Coast Guard and many state and local authorities, the decision has now been made to suspend the active rescue effort,” he wrote. The search that began yesterday afternoon went on throughout the night and continued all day today,” he said. “It is now dark again. It has been more than 24 hours, and the chances they have survived are impossibly small.”

He added: “It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away.”

A Kennedy family spokesperson confirmed Friday that two missing people last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay Thursday evening are Maeve Kennedy McKean, 41, and her 8-year-old son, Gideon.

“At this time our family asks for privacy and that everyone keep Maeve and Gideon in their prayers,” said a statement from a family spokesman. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also confirmed their identities at the start of his coronavirus press conference Friday, and said an “intensive search” was underway.

“I reached out to, and spoke with Lieutenant Governor Townsend this morning,” Hogan said. “And, on behalf of the people of Maryland, I expressed our most heartfelt sympathies and prayers to her and to her entire family during this difficult time.”