‘The Flash’ Star Logan Williams Dead At 16

Logan Williams, an actor who played a young Barry Allen on the hit series “The Flash”, has died at the age of 16.

According to the NY Post, no cause of death has been confirmed.

Grant Gustin, who plays the adult version of the Barry Allen/The Flash, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the Canadian actor, expressing his heartbreak.

RELATED: ‘The Flash’ Actress Danielle Panabaker Gives Birth To First Child

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” he wrote captioning a photo of himself, Williams and co-star Jesse L. Martin. “I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.”

He continued, “Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

RELATED: ‘The Flash’ Star Rick Cosnett: ‘I’m Gay’

Following his death, his mother spoke to Tri City News saying she is “absolutely devastated.”

“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” she continued referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star.”

Williams also appeared in “When Calls the Heart” and “Supernatural”.

Williams’ other co-stars also took to social media to share their devastation:

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020