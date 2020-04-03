Rebecca Crews, Actress And Wife Of Terry Crews, Opens Up About Recent Stage 1 Breast Cancer Diagnosis And Her Double Mastectomy

Rebecca Crews, actress and wife of Terry Crews, recently underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery after being diagnosed with cancer.

Only weeks before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, Rebecca received the news that she had Stage 1 Breast Cancer. She quickly made the call to have a double mastectomy and not a moment too soon.

“Though it was Stage 1, you’re overwhelmed with fear, like cancer is this all-consuming, all-powerful evil entity,” she told People.

Around 12 years ago, Rebecca had a small pre-cancerous lump removed from her right breast and ever since then has been sure to get a mammogram and ultrasound during her annual physical.

Her most recent mammogram came back clear, but a “gut feeling” told her that an ultrasound should also be conducted. Sure enough, they did find something and a biopsy was needed.

Rebecca was in her driveway when the call came in with the results. “After the call I had this clear vision of myself stepping through a door, and on the other side of this door, the sun was shining brightly and I was very happy,” she noted. “I just had this sense that I was going to be okay.”

Terry was the first person she told.

“My husband has watched me go through a lot, but the look on his face… he looked at me like I was going to die,” Rebecca recalled. “He told me it felt like his insides were melting. I said, ‘I need you to be strong for me,’ and he said, ‘Okay’ and hugged me, but I think he needed that hug.”

Rebecca underwent surgery on March 3, but due to the restrictions from COVID-19 in the weeks following, her recovery process has been tricky including mixing up the symptoms of the coronavirus with normal recovery side effects. “I’ve been so nervous, too, because a couple times I’ve woken up in the middle of the night with trouble breathing and thought, ‘Oh no,’ ” she said.

Terry has also helped a lot including grocery shopping, cooking and taking care of their two youngest children Wynfrey, 17, and Isiah, 14, during isolation.

“I have to give him his props because he’s been cooking for me, helping me bathe, and just really stepping up,” Rebecca added. “I tease him all the time, I’m like, Did I have to get cancer to be treated like this?!’”

Yet overall, Rebecca ensured she is doing well. She concluded, “I’m doing a little soul searching and asking myself what’s important to me. But other than that… my life is in a good balance, and I have so many happy, exciting things to focus on.”