G-Eazy Drops Clean And Pornhub Versions Of ‘Still Be Friends’ Video Ft. Tory Lanez, Tyga

G-Eazy has found a creative new way to shoot a music video with topless women.

The rapper teamed up with fellow American Tyga and Canada’s Tory Lanez for the “Still Be Friends” music video. G-Eazy, sporting an appropriate porn-stache, released two versions of the visuals: a clean one on YouTube and an NSFW cut on Pornhub.

RELATED: G-Eazy Says He And Megan Thee Stallion Are ‘Just Friends’

“I was brainstorming concepts for the video and thought of the Playboy mansion scene from ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ so I played it on mute and it miraculously synced with ‘Still Be Friends’, so we decided to run with a ‘70s theme,” G-Eazy said in a statement.

“I think the ‘70s were an iconic time, especially when thinking about the adult entertainment industry,” G-Eazy continued. “So, we brought on Vixen to provide the girls and their massive platform.”

In fact, the rapper saw dollar signs in the porn streaming industry thanks to self-isolation.

“The increased streaming numbers from adult sites with everyone having to stay inside became a no-brainer way to premiere the XXX version of the music video,” he shared.

RELATED: G-Eazy Reportedly Angling For Role As Elvis In Upcoming Biopic

“Still Be Friends” is G-Eazy’s first single of 2020 and is not promoting an upcoming project. Rapper YG also makes a cameo in the visuals.

This is not the first time Pornhub has brushed with the entertainment industry. Kanye West and Lil Pump debuted the music video for “I Love It” at the 2018 Pornhub Awards and the adult entertainment site gifted Kumail Nanjiani a free 10-year subscription for his ripped physique.