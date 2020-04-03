Teri Hatcher Teaches Her Followers How To Dye Their Roots Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Teri Hatcher has the ultimate DIY roots dye-job tutorial for her Instagram followers stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic without access to a hairdresser.

In the clip, the “Desperate Housewives” alum revealed she’s “one of those people who have been dying their own hair for years – decades.”

“Many, many, many years ago when I was doing ‘Desperate Housewives’, I started dyeing my grey roots myself because I didn’t have time to go to the salon,” she said in the video, adding, “That was what felt comfortable to me.”

RELATED: Teri Hatcher Poses In A Bikini, Insists ‘Being In This 55-Year-Old Body Actually Feels Liberating’

She concluded, “Stay safe, stay sane.”

Hatcher starred as Susan Mayer for eight seasons of “Desperate Housewives”.