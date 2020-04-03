Teri Hatcher Teaches Her Followers How To Dye Their Roots Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Teri Hatcher has the ultimate DIY roots dye-job tutorial for her Instagram followers stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic without access to a hairdresser.
In the clip, the “Desperate Housewives” alum revealed she’s “one of those people who have been dying their own hair for years – decades.”
“Many, many, many years ago when I was doing ‘Desperate Housewives’, I started dyeing my grey roots myself because I didn’t have time to go to the salon,” she said in the video, adding, “That was what felt comfortable to me.”
A girlfriend of mine needed help getting her gray roots covered during #selfisolation Ive been covering the gray at home for years. Here is my tutorial for you Jill 😉and whoever else is watching. @newnordicofficial @newnordicnorthamerica @madisonreedllb the color shade was sondriobrown6.5NNA. @dysonhair
She concluded, “Stay safe, stay sane.”
Hatcher starred as Susan Mayer for eight seasons of “Desperate Housewives”.