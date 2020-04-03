Kate Moss Donated Her Leopard-Print Coat To Charity Auction Benefiting COVID-19 Relief

Kate Moss is giving up a piece of her closet to help with pandemic relief.

The supermodel donated her iconic leopard print jacket to Vestiaire Collective as part of their “Charity Sale to Fight COVID-19”.

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Says The ‘Best And Worst Moment’ Of Her Career Was Shooting With Kate Moss

The funds raised will support a number of charities throughout the world including The World Health Organization, the Italian Lombardia Region Fundraising, France/Paris Hospitals Foundation and Madrid’s La Paz Hospital.

Moss’ jacket sold for just over $400 CAD but many other items are still available with celebrities such as Rachel Weisz, Thandie Newton, Carine Roitfeld and Charlotte Tilbury all donating personal pieces.

RELATED: Kate Moss’ Most Memorable Looks

“It’s great to see so many parts of the fashion industry act in such a resourceful way to support the effort,” Vestiaire Collective co-founder and president, Fanny Moizant told Vogue. “I’m really happy that we can use our platform and community to play a part.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.