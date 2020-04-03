Kylie Jenner Plays ‘Would You Rather?’ With Stassie Karanikolaou

Kylie Jenner is letting her fans in on just exactly how she likes her sex life.

The makeup mogul and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou took part in a game of “Would You Rather?” on Instagram Live where they answered questions from fans.

Would you “rather have your partner have a weird accent when having sex or be completely silent?” one person questioned.

Both ladies couldn’t help but laugh before answering the question.

“I would rather he be completely silent,” Jenner said before Karanikolaou responded, “Really?”

“Absolutely! I could not handle the weird accent,” Jenner said before clarifying that it would be different if her partner already had an accent.

“Unless he had a weird accent, like naturally. If he had an accent, fine,” she added. “If he didn’t have an accent and then when we’re intimate, he starts talking in a weird accent … absolutely not.”

Jenner also revealed what she and Stormi have been doing during quarantine.

“I have bought her every single outdoor Troll you could imagine. She has bouncy houses out there. Water toys. She has been in the pool every day,” Jenner told Karanikolaou. “I got a slip n slide but its not here yet though. I got everything. She has been outside every day just living her best life.”

The “Keep Up With The Kardashians” star said it is part of her plan to keep Stormi preoccupied from not playing with her cousins.

“She has no idea what is going on, it’s amazing,” she added.