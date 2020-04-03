Dwayne Johnson’s Production Company Is Working On Ric Flair Biopic

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Ric Flair. Photo By John Barrett/PHOTOlink/Everett Collection
Dwayne Johnson is paying respects to a fellow legend of pro-wrestling.

“The Rock” and his Seven Bucks Productions are developing a biopic about “The Nature Boy”. Flair, 71, revealed the news himself while speaking with the “Busted Open” podcast. According to Flair, WWE will also be involved in the project.

“I talked to Dwayne and Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia and they’re gonna collaborate, the last time I heard, for all this stuff and make a movie with the WWE about me with Sue Levison, who now is with WWE and is doing a fabulous job,” Flair said.

“Sue’s got a great background,” the iconic pro-wrestler continued. “As soon as everything gets rolling again after that, they’ll make that movie. I am looking forward to that because I’ll have a lot of input.”

ET Canada used the power of foresight last year and asked Flair who he would like to play him in a biopic. Host Carlos Bustamante had Matthew McConaughey in mind, but “The Nature Boy” had other ideas.

“Oh, I don’t know. I can’t see. I’m thinking more Colin Farrell, he’s got a bit more edge to him,” Flair suggested. “I like kind of more Chris Pratt, even Bradley Cooper.”

Flair is a once-in-a-generation pro-wrestling star with pivotal roles in WWE, WCW and NWA. He has held the most world championship in any organization.

