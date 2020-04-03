Jamie Dornan Makes His Return To Instagram After Nearly 4 Years Away

Jamie Dornan has made a triumphant return to Instagram.

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actor took nearly four years off from the social media site but gave everyone a much-deserved treat on Friday.

“Self isolation made me do it,” Dornan captioned a shirtless photo of himself covered in blue paint.

RELATED: Gal Gadot Is Joined By Jamie Dornan, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo & Many More To Belt Out Powerful Cover Of ‘Imagine’

RELATED: Shailene Woodley Has To Choose Between Jamie Dornan And Sebastian Stan In ‘Endings, Beginnings’ Trailer

The actor has had an Instagram account since 2014 but between the time he started it and 2016, he only had around 10 posts. His last one was to promote his film “Anthropoid”. Since returning, all those posts have been deleted and the single blue picture remains.