Netflix Posts New ‘Tiger King’ Interview With Joe Exotic, ‘I’m Ashamed Of Myself’

Your Friday night plans are set as Netflix has posted a new prison interview with “Tiger King” star Joseph Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic.

The hit docuseries follows Exotic’s life from wild cat zoo owner to inmate and his feud with Carole Baskin.

Producers filmed a new interview with Exotic on March 22 where he took part in four questions.

Question one: “What’s it like seeing the show get so popular?”

“You know it would be nice if I could actually see me being famous out there but I’ve seen the same four wall for about a year and a half now,” he responded.

Question two: “What’s something you want ‘Tiger King’ fans to know?”

“Go sit in a cage with your animals for a week,” he said. “I mean when I left the zoo and I sent my chimpanzees to the sanctuary in Florida and imagined what my chimpanzees went through for 18 years, I’m ashamed of myself.”

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22. Here's what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh — Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020

Exotic also answered how things are going with his husband Dillon and what message he has for fans of the show.

Exotic is currently serving 22 years in jail for planning the murder of fellow big cat lover Carole Baskin along with a number of animal cruelty charges.