Kobe Bryant To Be Inducted Into NBA Hall Of Fame

Kobe Bryant will receive an early introduction into the NBA Hall of Fame.

Bryant, who tragically died in January in a helicopter crash, is expected to be announced as an inductee this year alongside Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan. The announcement is expected to be made official on Saturday and was first broken by The Athletic.

Bryant’s posthumous induction will bypass a rule dictating that a player cannot be inducted until three years after they stop playing professionally in the league.

“Black Mamba” passed away in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 that also claimed the life of his daughter, Gianna, six family friends and the pilot.