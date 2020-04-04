Vanessa Bryant Responds To Late Husband Kobe Bryant Being Inducted Into NBA Hall Of Fame

ET Canada has confirmed that Kobe Bryant will receive an early introduction into the NBA Hall of Fame.

Bryant, who tragically died in January in a helicopter crash, will be inducted this year alongside Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.

According to the announcement made Saturday, the Class of 2020 will be enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts, “the Birthplace of Basketball,” on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

The Class of 2020 includes: 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, 15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection Kevin Garnett, four-time National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton, two-time NBA Champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, three-time NCAA National Championship Coach of Baylor Kim Mulkey, five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens and longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann.

“The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time and the talent and social influence of these nine honourees is beyond measure,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in the announcement. “In 2020, the basketball community has suffered the unimaginable loss of iconic figures Commissioner David Stern and Kobe Bryant, as well as the game itself due to COVID-19. We have also banded together like never before in appreciation of the game and those who have made it the uniting force it is today. Today we thank the Class of 2020 for all they have done for the game of basketball and we look forward to celebrating them at Enshrinement in August.”

Following the announcement, Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, and daughter Natalia spoke with ESPN’s SportsCenter about his induction.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment and honour, and we’re extremely proud of him,” said Bryant. “Obviously we wish that he was here with us to celebrate, but it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career, and every accomplishment he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here, so we’re incredibly proud of him and take some solace in knowing that he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.”

News of the announcement was first broken by The Athletic.

Bryant’s posthumous induction will bypass a rule dictating that a player cannot be inducted until three years after they stop playing professionally in the league.

“Black Mamba” passed away in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 that also claimed the life of his daughter, Gianna, six family friends and the pilot.