Pink Reveals She Had COVID-19, Donates $1 Million To Relief Efforts

Pink has tested positive for COVID-19 the singer revealed on Friday night.

She posted a message to her social media revealing that both her and her son, Jameson, were feeling unwell when they got tested. She tested positive around two weeks ago but has since recovered.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely available,” Pink wrote. “The illness is serious and real.”

“In an effort to support the healthcare professional who are battling on the frontlines everyday, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hosptial Emergency Fun,” she added.

The donation is in honour of her mother who worked their for 18 years. Another $500,000 will be donated to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

She finished her statement saying, “These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”

