Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Launches $1M COVID-19 Emergency Fund

Elton John took to social media on Saturday with some big news to share about his charity, announcing that his Elton John AIDS Foundation is launching a $1-million COVID-19 emergency fund.

“For almost 30 years, my foundation has prioritized the most vulnerable people to HIV to end the AIDS epidemic, and we’re committed to this during the COVID-19 crisis too,” says Sir Elton in a video he shared.

“Distributing medicines, testing and preventive treatment is not a simple as it was a few weeks ago,” he continues, noting that the goal of the fund is to “help frontline partners to prepare and respond to the pandemic, and its affect on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities.”

He concludes: “We must keep up momentum, or else the results could be disastrous for people living with HIV and other infectious diseases. We’re with you, we’re thinking of you, we will not leave anyone behind.”

Today, I’m proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a $1million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world. pic.twitter.com/g4wh9dnd3d — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 4, 2020

“All of us at the Elton John AIDS Foundation are thinking of our grantees, supporters, members across the HIV community, and their loved ones during this challenging time,” reads a statement on the EJAF website.

More information on the EJAF COVID-19 Emergency Fund can be found right here.