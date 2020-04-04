Aliana Jester Delivers An Emotional Performance Of ‘This Is Me’ As ‘American Idol’ Winnows Down The Season’s Top 20

Singer Aliana Jester wowed the judges with her audition, and the judges are winnowing down the Top 40 to the Top 20 in the Final Judgment round at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa on the sands of Ko Olina, Hawaii.

In the second part of previously recorded Hawaii Showcase round, the “Idol” hopefuls perform at a special a concert that will determine their fate in the Final Judgement, where they learn if they earned a spot in the Top 20.

In a pre-taped package, Jester reveals that she’s in Hawaii all by herself, “feeling intimidated by everybody because they all have more experience than I do.”

She wasn’t alone for long, however. During the interview, while she’s expressing her wish that her dad was there with her, he and her stepmother are seen sneaking up behind her and giving her a heartwarming surprise.

She’s then shown taking to the stage to perform a cover of “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”, and she put all her heart into an emotion-drenched performance.

When it came time to learn the judges’ decision, Jester was understandably nervous. “We’ve been mumbling behind the scenes as to who we think might be there and who’s gonna go here, and then we cross our fingers to see if that person is going to live up to who we think they are,” explained judge Lionel Richie. “Sadly enough, they fail.”

Then, RIchie sprang the surprise. “That did not happen in your case,” he continued. “You’re gonna be in our top 20.”

Expect more dazzling performances and emotionally charged moments when the Hawaii Showcase round concludes on Sunday, April 5.