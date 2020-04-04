Chris Hemsworth Is Leading Guided Meditations To Help Children Cope With Stress And Anxiety Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Chris Hemsworth isn’t just a movie star, he’s also a husband and father of three.

As he and his family self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hemsworth is well aware of the challenges of keeping children occupied, educated and safe while helping them cope with the anxiety of this unprecedented moment in history.

As a result, he’s offering some help through his health and wellness app, Centr.

“If you find yourself in a situation like myself, like a lot of people, where you’re having to homeschool your kids and you’re failing miserably — ’cause it’s not an easy task, it’s a very, very difficult job, teaching, and I have a boundless, unlimited respect for teachers, globally, universally, and I thank them for that — if you are having this job, a friend of mine suggested doing these guided meditations with them,” he said in a video he posted to Instagram on Friday.

“And I thought, it’s not gonna work,” he continued. “My kids are allergic to sitting still. But to my surprise, they actually did. And it calmed them down, ’cause kids, you know, have anxiety and stress, all of that, like us, probably more so because they don’t understand it and it’s difficult for us to explain to them. But these guided meditations that my friend suggested doing actually was really beneficial. So what we’re doing with centr.com is I’m gonna narrate a few meditations, children-specific meditations — sleep visualizations, positive thoughts, that kind of thing — and you may get something from it.”

He concluded by inviting fans to “jump on board to centr.com. We have six [free] weeks available for you until April 5. So yeah, get involved happy, safe, lots of love.”