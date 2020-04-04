Justin Verlander And Wife Kate Upton Reveal He’ll Donate His MLB Paycheques To Charities During Pandemic

Even though there will be no Major League Baseball games any time soon, players will continue to be paid throughout the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, model Kate Upton, took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that he’ll be donating his MLB paycheques to various charities throughout the duration of the pandemic (according to Forbes, he earns $33 million per year).

“Recently the @mlb announced they will be continuing to send paycheques to players while the season is suspended,” he wrote in the caption to a video he shared. “@kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis.”

He continued: “Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home. As soon as the first paycheque is received we will be highlighting the first organization. We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand.”

“We’re going to pick a different organization every week that’s doing really good work right now,” said Upton in the video.