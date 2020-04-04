Jennifer Lawrence Urges People To #VoteAtHome In New Video

Jennifer Lawrence made a rare online appearance for a very good cause.

The “Hunger Games” actress released a video through People urging vote-at-home measures to be put in place by the time the 2020 election happens in the United State.

“First and foremost, I want to give my heartfelt sympathies to everyone who’s been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and my deepest gratitude to the emergency responders and health care workers who are risking their health every day,” Lawrence opened the video with.

“The best thing we can do to slow the spread of this virus is to stay at home,” she added. “But there’s still an election coming up, with millions of Americans who have yet to cast their ballot in the 2020 primaries.”

The actress told people to visit Represent.Us to learn more about if they can already vote at home and for information on how to contact their local representatives about putting the measures in place if they can’t.

“This is extremely important. It’s our elections we’re talking about, so please help spread the word by posting on your social media with the hashtag #VoteAtHome,” she said.

