Channing Tatum And Jessie J Split For A Second Time Following Brief Reconciliation

The on-again, off-again relationship between Channing Tatum and Jessie J is once again off.

According to People, the couple — who broke up in December and then reconciled a month later — have split once again.

“They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on,” a source tells the magazine. “It’s totally amicable.”

A source likewise confirmed the split to E! News. “It was an amicable breakup,” that source said. “They had tried again to make it work but realized they were better off as friends.”

After their previous breakup, a source told People that the “timing was off” for the two.

“He is super busy with his career and as a dad,” said the source. “He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.”

It was first reported in October 2018 that the “Magic Mike” actor, 39, and the 32-year-old pop star were an item.