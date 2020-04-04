Stephen Amell Says Goodbye To Louis The Dog After ’14 Really Good Years’

Stephen Amell and his family are mourning the loss of their dog, Louis.

Amell took to Instagram to pay tribute to the 14-year-old black lab.

“We had to say goodbye to Louis The Dog today. He lived 14 really good years. I can honestly say that for a stretch of time when things in my life weren’t great, he was my best friend. He was my guy and I’m going to miss him. RIP Lou,” the “Arrow” star wrote.

RELATED: Stephen Amell Will Not Appear In Arrowverse Shows: ‘No, I’m Done’

RELATED: Robbie Amell Reveals He Used Stephen Amell’s ID To Get Into Clubs When He Was Underage

Amell recently signed off of “Arrow” as the show finished it’s 8 season run.