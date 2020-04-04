Maggie Gyllenhaal Nails The Handstand Challenge After Being Nominated By Jake Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal accepted her brother’s challenge and she nailed it.
Both Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal have posted their own videos of themselves trying to put on a shirt while doing a handstand.
The “Brokeback Mountain” star was originally challenged by Holland who also nominated Ryan Reynolds.
Reynolds did not take the task seriously and responded with a “no.”
Jake completed it before sending the challenge forwards to Maggie who showed up all the men.
Maggie then nominated a team of all ladies including Jessica Chastain, Sarah Silverman, Alison Roman, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Check out more of the handstand challenges below: