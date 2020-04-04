Louis C.K. Releases New Standup Comedy Special

Louis C.K. is emerging with a new standup comedy special, his first since he acknowledged that disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct made by several female comedians in a 2017 New York Times story were true.

The new special, titled “Sincerely Louis C.K.”, is available to stream via his website at a cost of $7.99.

He announced the new special in a statement, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“I feel like there are two kinds of people in this world,” said the comedian. “One kind needs to laugh when things get s**tty. In fact, the s**ttier things get, the more serious, the more dark the more terrifying, the more dangerous and dire anything is, the more important it is to laugh in the midst of it and often directly in its face. These people believe it’s no coincidence that human beings have survived despite our fragile hairless bodies, through the most difficult of times. And that we are the only species, besides ladybugs, who laugh at life.”

He continued: “The other kind of people feel that it’s important to put aside laughter in times of difficulty and give serious and painful things the respect and the silence due to them. And to bow their heads to the tragic and to show kindness to people who are afraid and hurting by not making light of their fears or pain.”

While he doesn’t favour “either one of these kinds of people is right over the other,” he admits he is a member of that first group.

“I love and respect many members of the latter group and I can’t stand many members of my own,” he concluded. “For those of you that can’t laugh right now I just wish you all the peace you can grab in this s**tty s**tty time.”