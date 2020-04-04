Halle Berry Mom-Shamed After Posting Video Of Her Son Walking In Her Heels

Halle Berry tried to post a cute video of her son walking around in her heels but instead, the Oscar-winning actress got mom-shamed.

It started when Berry shared a clip of her son Maceo, 6, walking in her heeled boot–and not doing a half-bad job either.

And there is nothing the Internet seems to hate more than a child not sticking to pre-conceived notions about gender-appropriate attire.

“My son never played in heels,” wrote one person, while another added, “I hope that’s the daughter.”

While more people noted, “That’s how it starts” or “This is a damn shame this is wur it starts in da home not society dese parent smh.”

Berry responded to the haters, rising above their dribble. “Harmless fun. Tryna survive right now. You feel me?” she told one person.

To another commenter, Berry added, “Well it’s a he and he is having a ball. Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now!”

Luckily, lots of other people defended Berry and praised Maceo for his heel walking skills.

Berry is also mother to Nahla, 12.