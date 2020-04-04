Guillermo del Toro Action Figure Goes Rogue As Directors Make Short Films During Quarantine

While most of the world is under self-quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, some filmmakers are using the time to make short experimental movies using whatever happens to be lying around the house.

For director Mike Mendez — who’s helmed such horror flicks as “The Gravedancers” and “Lavalantula” — what’s on hand is a massive collection of action figures. The result is the brief direct-to-YouTube horror tale “There Can Be Only One” (above).

In the film, Mendez’s collection comes to life and begins attacking him, culminating with an action figure of director Guillermo del Toro coming after him with an axe.

The reason, the del Toro action figure explains, is because there can be “only one chubby pale Latino filmmaker per household.”

Mendez isn’t alone in producing some cinema during self-isolation. David F. Sandberg, who directed “Shazam!”, offers up the three-minute-long “Shadowed”, which he filmed at his house.

His wife, Lotta Losten — who has appeared in “Lights Out”, “Annabelle: Creation” and “Shazam!” — stars. You can watch it below: