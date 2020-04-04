Quentin Tarantino Wanted To Make A ‘Luke Cage’ Film Starring Laurence Fishburne

Quentin Tarantino has always insisted that he will only make 10 films but one of those was almost “Luke Cage”.

The director recently revealed that he was working on the idea of a Marvel film, “Luke Cage: Hero for Hire” with Laurence Fishburne in the title role. The news came while he was on Amy Schumer’s podcast “3 Girls, 1 Keith”.

“There was a time before all this Marvel s**t was coming out,” Tarantino said. “It was after ‘Reservoir Dogs,’ it was before ‘Pulp Fiction,’ and I had thought about doing ‘Luke Cage.’ Growing up I was a big comic-book collector, and my two favourite [comic books] were ‘Luke Cage: Hero for Hire,’ later ‘Luke Cage: Power Man,’ and ‘Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu.’”

“I had an idea that Larry Fishburne would’ve been the perfect guy to play Luke Cage. But all my friends were like, ‘It’s got to be Wesley Snipes.’ And I go, ‘Look, I like Wesley Snipes, but Larry Fishburne is practically Marlon Brando. I think Fish is the man.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, but he’d have to get in shape in a big way. Snipes is that way already!’ And I go, ‘F**k that! That’s not that important! F**k you, you ruined the whole damn thing!’”

Ultimately, Tarantino and his “comic-geek friends” went a different direction.

Tarantino only has one film left in his limit of 10 but a Marvel film seems like it will be off the table. The “Once Upon A Time….In Hollywood” director has teased a number of other ideas he has including “Star Trek”, a “James Bond” film or “Kill Bill Volume Three”.

And while movie-goers might be heading to the theatre only one more time for Tarantino flick, he has said there could be a loophole where he releases a television show like the Western he has allegedly written.