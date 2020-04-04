Marianne Faithfull Hospitalized For COVID-19

Singer Marianne Faithfull is being treated for COVID-19 in London.

“Marianne Faithfull’s manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in London. She is stable and responding to treatment. We all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery,” her rep said in a statement.

Penny Arcade, a longtime friend of Faithfull, 73, told Rolling Stone that Faithfull was told to shelter after developing a cold. Faithfull felt that she needed to check herself into the hospital, which she did, and then subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

The “As Tears Go By” singer has had a lengthy list of health issues throughout her life including hepatitis C, breast cancer in 2016, anorexia and a drug abuse problem.

