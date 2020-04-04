Matt LeBlanc Teases ‘Friends’ Reunion, Plays Joey Tribbiani Trivia On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Before talk shows were put on hold, Matt LeBlanc stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” where all things “Friends” came up.

Clarkson questioned LeBlanc about the “Friends” reunion special with HBO Mac which has since been delayed due to COVID-19.

“It’s not a scripted thing, it’s not like an episode, it’s more like the six of us together talking about the good old days,” LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, said.

The reunion will also include his castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

“It’s like we got the band back together without the instruments,” he added.

Later on in the show, they played “Joey Tribbiani ‘Friends’ Trivia” where they answered questions such as “Monica was furious because Joey got his head stuck in this?” and “What was Joey’s three-word pickup line?”.

Clarkson was teamed with Bellamy Young but it was LeBlanc and the “Good Neighbor”‘s Ahmed Alwan who won.

HBO Max has yet to set a new date for the “Friends” reunion special.