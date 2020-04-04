Robert Downey Jr. Gets Birthday Wishes From His ‘Avengers’ Family

Members of the “Avengers” family came out in full force to wish Robert Downey Jr. a happy birthday.

Like in years past, the cast of the “Avengers”, which filmed the franchise together for years, all turned to social media to wish RDJ well on his 55th birthday.

“Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr,” Chris Evans wrote on Twitter.

Paul Rudd posted on his Instagram Stories. “You’re 55?! That’s insane, you look great,” he teased.

Mark Ruffalo added, “Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr Red heart I love you to life, 3000. It’s an honor knowing such a generous and complex man.”

Taika Waititi isn’t part of “Avengers” but he is writing the next “Thor” film, “Thor: Love And Thunder”. He wished Downey Jr. the best along with the wrong picture.

The “Dolittle” star even had his own message. “Thanks to everyone who put a smile on my face today. There’s a lot of you out there…” he wrote.