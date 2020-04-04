Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Deliver 120 Meals To Their Local Hospital

With their masks on, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson headed out to deliver meals to hospital workers.

The couple ordered 120 taco meals before delivering to the local hospital.

“Tacos for the incredible healthcare workers at our local hospital! So grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lives to battling this pandemic. Show some love to yours in your community!” Simpson captioned a collection of photos on Instagram.

Some of the pics included the healthcare workers holding up their lunches and a sweet sentiment written on the bags, which read, “Thank you for your support & love. Stay strong.”

“PROUDEST MUMMY EVER!” Simpson’s mother, Angie, commented.

“During a pandemic, we have to show love and support to all the healthcare workers doing their amazing job,” Simpson added in a short clip.

