Ellen DeGeneres Compares Old Mullet Photo To Joe Exotic, ‘Who Wore It Better?’

“Tiger King” star Joseph Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic might be one of the most famous mullet rocking personalities out there right now, but he certainly wasn’t the first.

On Friday, Ellen DeGeneres shared a throwback photo of herself and her mullet next to a picture of Joe. “Who wore it better?” the television host asked.

“Me,” responded Miley Cyrus who recently cut her hair the same way.

“☠️☠️☠️ HAHA,” replied Kerry Washington and DeGeneres’ producer Ed Glavin added, “It’s so good!!!!!”

DeGeneres would make a prime candidate to play Joe in a scripted show but Dax Shepard and Edward Norton have also expressed their desire to play the wild cat owner.