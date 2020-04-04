Elizabeth Gillies Perfectly Impersonates Angelina Jolie’s Oscar Speech

And the Oscar goes to…..Elizabeth Gillies for her performance in “Angelina Jolie’s Oscar Speech”.

Earlier this week, Gillies posted a video of herself perfectly impersonating Jolie’s 2000 Oscar speech for her win in “Girl, Interrupted”.

“My [favourite] Oscar acceptance speech of all time,” she captioned the clip.

My favorite Oscar acceptance speech of all time. pic.twitter.com/ntXFjWnZKy — Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) April 2, 2020

The “Dynasty” star nailed the speech right down to Jolie’s mannerisms and every little facial expression.

She truly deserves a standing ovation.