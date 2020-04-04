Orlando Bloom Praises The NHS For Saving His Life When He Was 20

Orlando Bloom is praising the NHS for saving his life.

When Bloom, 43, was 20-years-old he fell from a third-story balcony and broke his back. The “Lord of the Rings” actor says it was because of the United Kingdom’s healthcare system that he is alive and doing well.

“The NHS saved my life when I was 20 after I fell from a 3rd floor window and broke my back. Having lived in the US for nearly 20 years now it’s one of the public services from home I’ll always respect the most,” he captioned a video on his Instagram that encourages people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bloom made the post only hours after his fiancée Katy Perry revealed they are expecting a girl.