Justin And Hailey Bieber Are Working On A Way To ‘Help Those In Financial Crisis’ As A Result Of The Pandemic

Justin Bieber wants his fans to know that he and Hailey are working on a way to help them through the pandemic.

On Saturday, the singer posted an update on Instagram revealing that they are figuring out a solution to “help those in financial crisis.”

“There are people who have lost love ones and also people battling for their lives. I woke up today healthy which I am so grateful for but I know there are people who didn’t,” Bieber started off.

He added, “I want to say that Hailey and I are praying for you, we are praying for those who have endured loss and those who are enduring a great deal of discomfort due to this virus.”

Bieber then revealed their plan on helping out those affected.

“We understand there are a lot of people who can’t afford to stay home right now, people who don’t know how they are going to pay their bills,” he wrote. “There are people facing extreme anxiety and worry. We are currently working on ways to help those in financial crisis and will let you know how you can help as well.”

The Biebers have also been donating meals to those in need during the outbreak.

