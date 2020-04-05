Mark Hamill Bids Farewell To ‘Star Wars’ Franchise In Heartfelt Goodbye Letter

After more than 40 years, Mark Hamill is finally saying goodbye to “Star Wars”.

The 68-year-old actor, who’s played farmboy-turned-rebel-turned-Jedi master Luke Skywalker since the very first film, took to Twitter to share a letter — originally included in the new “Skywalker Saga” box set — bidding a fond farewell to the franchise.

“What an extraordinary journey it’s been,” he wrote. “Back in 1976 when Carrie [Fisher], Harrison [Ford] and I were testing for our roles in what was then called ‘The Adventures of Luke Starkiller, as taken from the Journal of the Whills, Saga I: The Star Wars,’ there’s no way we could have known what an incredibly rich and imaginative set of adventures this obscure little space move would launch inspiring eight more chapters to tell the entire Skywalker story.”

RELATED: Mark Hamill Video Chats With 11-Year-Old Amputee With R2-D2 Arm

He continued: “For some of you, that journey began with us over 40 years ago, inviting ‘Star Wars’ into your lives from the seats of just a few dozen theaters in its first days of release. For others, you may have joined us somewhere along the way, from the harrowing saga of young Anakin’s descent to the dark side in the prequel trilogy or the introduction of an entirely new generation of heroes in the sequel trilogy.”

He shared some words of wisdom from late co-star Carrie Fisher, who “once said ‘Star Wars’ is about family, and that is what we have all become — one giant community that shares the common experience of these stories and the fundamental values they instill in us. Whether you’re a relative newcomer to the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy or a long-time U.P.F. (ultra-passionate fan), I am deeply thankful for your continued enthusiasm and dedication to George’s faraway galaxy, which will continue to grow with new storytellers building an even bigger galaxy filled with heroes, villains, action, romance, and, of course, the Force.”

RELATED: Mark Hamill Reacts To His ‘Star Wars’ Audition Video: ‘Why Did I Call Him ‘Hans’?’

He concluded: “May the Force be with you… always.”