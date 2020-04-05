Lil Nas X Admits He ‘Planned To Die With The Secret’ Before Coming Out Last Year

In the midst of the success from his country-trap crossover hit “Old Town Road” last year, Lil Nas X came out as openly gay.

However, in a new interview with The Guardian the 20-year-old rapper admits he had some big reservations about coming out, worrying his career would be cratered just as it was getting off the ground.

“The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret,” he says of his sexuality, after seeing the pain, bullying and homophobia experienced by people he knew who came out in high school.

In fact, the rapper — whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill — had planned on keeping his sexuality hidden. “But that changed when I became Lil Nas X,” he explains. However, he’s also adamant that he’s not going to push people to come out until they’re ready.

Lil Nas X realizes that his high profile gives him added responsibility, and he says he’s up to the task.

“I 100 percent want to represent the LGBT community [but] I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t 100 percent want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it’s just super hard,” he says.

“It’s easier for me, I’m not depending on anybody. There’s no one who’s going to kick me out of the house – nobody to start treating me s**tty,” he continues. “My family knows now. But it’s not something that’s ever brought up or we speak about. We’re quiet on it. Nobody’s like, ‘Oh, you got a boyfriend?’”