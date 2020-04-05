Country Duo Big & Rich Release New Coronavirus Single ‘Stay Home’

Country music duo Big & Rich have released a new coronavirus-themed single encouraging everybody to “Stay Home”.

In the new track, singers John Rich and “Big Kenny” Alphin spell it out in the chorus. “Stay home / Stay home / No reason in the world for you to roam,” they sing. “We’re all in this together / No friend, you ain’t alone / All you’ve gotta do is stay home.”

With a used-up toilet paper roll as a graphic, the song’s verses tackle such self-isolation issues as homeschooling, kids “bouncing off the walls,” hands left raw from excessive washing and, of course, being “down to my last square” of TP.

“Never thought I’d say this as a songwriter, but the day our new song #StayHome stops being played on country radio will be the best day EVER! ” wrote Rich on Twitter. “The message is important and the music is fun.”

Alphin previously shared the #StayHome message on social media. “We’ll get through this but right now we gotta keep everyone safe. We can all do our part and #StayHome,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a video is in the works and will apparently feature self-isolating videos sent in by fans, with Rich encouraging fans to send in their clips “and we’ll pick our favourites to put in the official @bigandrich video.”