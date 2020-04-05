OG ‘Trading Spaces’ Cast Virtually Reunites Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The original cast of TLC’s “Trading Spaces” got together for a reunion on Saturday — virtually, of course.

Designer Genevieve Gorder shared a screenshot on Instagra featuring herself and her former co-stars on the hit home-decorating show, who got together via Zoom while self-quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gorder was joined by Paige Davis, Ty Pennington, Carter Oosterhouse, Genevieve Gorder, Doug Wilson, Laurie Smith, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Vern Yip, Frank Bielec, Andy Obeck, Rob Marish and Randall Tang.

“My favourite Brady Bunch,” Gorder wrote in the caption, along with sending a birthday shoutout to Santo-Tomas, who turned 59 on Saturday.

“Happy Birthday @hildisantotomas. And to my Trading Spaces Fam….I beat my chest and bow. I LOVE YOU!” she added.

The “Trading Spaces” cast hasn’t been the only cast of dearly departed TV shows reuniting via zoom during the pandemic. Earlier this week, Fran Drescher and the cast of “The Nanny” shared a similar reunion, with Drescher announcing they’d all be getting together via Zoom on Monday, April 6 to do a virtual table read of the beloved sitcom’s pilot episode.

In addition, Kelsey Grammer and his “Frasier” co-stars likewise reunited virtually in order to raise money for charity. Watch: