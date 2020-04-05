My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Unveils 4 New Solo Songs

With My Chemical Romance’s reunion tour sidelined due to COVID-19, the band’s frontman is giving fans the next best thing: some new solo music.

On Saturday, My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way shared a message on Instagram.

“Hey all, with all this uncertainty I just wanted to start uploading some unreleased stuff. Just so people can check it out and have something to listen to. Just felt like sharing,” he wrote, adding, “I think I have a bunch of this stuff, as [producer] Doug [McKean] and I have been recording little bits here and there over the years.”

He continued by telling fans the new songs can be found on SoundCloud, “which I haven’t really used in ages.”

He also explained the odd photo in the post. “In case you are wondering, this is a picture of my vocal cords, from when I went to see the ear/nose/throat doc before embarking on this my chem journey, to make sure everything was in order. He said, ‘It’s a little red, but looking good,'” he said.

“I’m calling all of this stuff Distraction Or Despair, since that seems to be the two things I keep shifting between,” he continued. “Probably a lot of other people too. But I think only some of the tracks are tied to an ‘album’ of that name. I’m just winging it, keeping it casual. May add some notes to the tracks.

He concluded by sharing his hope that “everyone is safe and healthy. Rock on.”

The songs range from a 14-second sound experiment called “Success!” to the nearly completed “Phoning It In”. You can give the new tracks a listen below: