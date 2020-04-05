Queen Elizabeth Addresses Nation Over COVID-19 Pandemic, ‘We Will Succeed – And That Success Will Belong To Every One Of Us’

Serious times call for serious measures and that is exactly why Queen Elizabeth addressed the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While the speech was made for Britons, the entire world was watching Her Majesty give a rare address outside of her annual Christmas message. Apart from the year-end tradition, the Queen has only released a separate message on three occasions: the Queen Mother’s death in 2002, after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997 and at the time of the first Gulf War in 1991.

“I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time,’’ the Queen started her broadcast saying. “A time of disruption in the life of our country; a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.”

The Queen went on to thank NHS staff, “care workers and those carrying out essential roles” as well as those self-isolating.

“I also want to thank those who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones,” she added.

Her Majesty The Queen addresses the UK and the Commonwealth in a special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth continued, “And though self-isolating may at times be hard, many people of all faiths, and of none, are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect, in prayer or meditation. It reminds me of the very first broadcast I made, in 1940, helped by my sister. We, as children, spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety. Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do.”

The Queen then addressed the globe and their efforts to work together to find an end to the pandemic, adding, “We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us.”

She finished her address with, “We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”

