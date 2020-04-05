BTS Member V Goes Viral With Video For #StayingAtHomeChallenge

After cutting short their tour, the members of K-pop phenomenon BTS are self-isolating in their homes like everyone else.

One of the group’s members, V, has taken to social media to show off how he’s been spending his time in quarantine.

“Everyone, when you’re bored, have a conversation with your television. #StayingAtHomeChallenge,” he wrote (translation via AllKPop) in the caption to a video he shared on Twitter.

In the video, he’s dancing in front of a TV screen, mimicking the movements of a singer performing the Postmodern Jukebox cover of “Closer” from The Chainsmokers and Halsey.

As of midday Sunday, the tweet has been viewed more than 6.2 million times.