Applying For U.S. Citizenship Could Raise Some Issues For Prince Harry

Prince Harry might have just moved to Los Angeles with Meghan Markle and their son Archie but he won’t be applying for U.S. citizenship anytime soon.

As the spouse of an American (Meghan), it would be easy for Harry to get a Green Card or Citizenship but it comes with a few challenges for him.

According to the Sunday Times, becoming a citizen would “require Harry to renounce his titles and would also expose him to U.S. taxation on his earnings worldwide.”

RELATED: Prince Harry Was On Hand To Support Meghan Markle While Recording ‘Elephant’, Filmmaker Reveals: ‘It Was Amazing Having Him There’

However, if he entered the country on a 90-day tourism visa, he won’t be able to work. Other visas that he would qualify for are a diplomat or a special visa, but the information on what visa he did use has not been made public.

A source told the paper, “The duke has not made an application for dual citizenship and I don’t think he will apply for a green card at any point.”

The family of three are renting a home in Los Angles as they take their time looking for a place to purchase in Malibu. With the coronavirus spreading, no one is in a rush but Harry does have another option.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Addresses Nation Over COVID-19 Pandemic, ‘We Will Succeed – And That Success Will Belong To Every One Of Us’

He could apply under entrepreneurs willing to invest in America as he has around $52 million to his name.

Karin Wolman, a US immigration lawyer, also suggested the O-1 visa for “individuals with extraordinary ability or achievement”. Adding, “Because of his own experience and speaking out on behalf of others about mental health, he might qualify.”