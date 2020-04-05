Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Clear Their ‘Busy Schedules’ To Read A Children’s Book

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are here to help put your kids to sleep.

The couple cleared their “busy schedules” to do a reading of Big Plans from the Jonathan and Drew Scott’s book series Builder Brothers.

Before starting the story, Jonathan wanted to make sure to read the quote he and his twin brother put in the intro. “No dreamer is ever too small, no dream is ever too big. This book is for all the clever, creative kids out there. You can and will do anything you say.”

RELATED: Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Urge Everyone To ‘Stay Home’ During Coronavirus Outbreak

Part of the “Story Corner” series also included a reading from Drew, and his wife, Linda Phan.

The storytime comes just after the brother premiered their new show “Property Brothers: Forever Home” where they renovate average houses into a dream home.

“Property Brother: Forever Home” airs Mondays at 9 pm ET/PT on HGTV Canada.